3650 Pine Oak Circle, 106

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel gym pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool garage internet access

Forest Lake Townhome - Charming two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with loft and one car garage is available now! Located in Forest Lake Townhomes off Metro Pkwy, this townhome will not last long. The living room, kitchen, and baths are tiled, the bedrooms and den have plush carpet. Kitchen also includes stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. You also have your own private fenced in courtyard!



This gated community offers a community clubhouse, clubhouse patio, meeting room, exercise room, community pool, and playground!



Rent includes basic cable, wifi and garbage.



Accepting applications apply online at www.maltrealty.com.

No pets

None smoking



Call our office at 239-936-1320 to view today !



In an effort to STOP internet fraud, we highly recommend that you DO NOT send funds to someone who cannot allow you to enter the home for a showing. If you live out of the state and cannot verify a rental, we urge you to perform a Google search on the address. This should reveal the true rental listing agent. You may want to drive by the property to see if there is a sign indicating the true rental listing agent, although many association communities do not allow signage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2174342)