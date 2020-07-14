The Corals

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: Up to one months rent / $89.00 Sure Bond
Move-in Fees: $100.00 Administration Fee
Additional: Water,Sewer, Trash capped at $50.00 for a one bedroom and $60.00 for a two bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Under 30lbs. Non aggressive breeds
Parking Details: One assigned space per unit . Guest Parking.