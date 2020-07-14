All apartments in Fort Myers
Find more places like The Corals.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Myers, FL
/
The Corals
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

The Corals

Open Now until 5:30pm
7310 Penzance Boulevard · (239) 232-6747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Myers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7310 Penzance Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33966

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5K · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 5I · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1E · Avail. Aug 9

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5L · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Corals.

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
putting green
shuffle board
trash valet
The Corals offers a refreshing heated swimming pool, tennis courts and much much more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: Up to one months rent / $89.00 Sure Bond
Move-in Fees: $100.00 Administration Fee
Additional: Water,Sewer, Trash capped at $50.00 for a one bedroom and $60.00 for a two bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Under 30lbs. Non aggressive breeds
Parking Details: One assigned space per unit . Guest Parking.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Corals have any available units?
The Corals has 6 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Corals have?
Some of The Corals's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Corals currently offering any rent specials?
The Corals is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Corals pet-friendly?
Yes, The Corals is pet friendly.
Does The Corals offer parking?
Yes, The Corals offers parking.
Does The Corals have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Corals does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Corals have a pool?
Yes, The Corals has a pool.
Does The Corals have accessible units?
No, The Corals does not have accessible units.
Does The Corals have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Corals has units with dishwashers.
Does The Corals have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Corals has units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Corals?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Murano at Three Oaks
17167 Three Oaks Parkway
Fort Myers, FL 33967
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle
Fort Myers, FL 33908
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33967
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane
Fort Myers, FL 33907
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop
Fort Myers, FL 33966
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane
Fort Myers, FL 33908
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way
Fort Myers, FL 33916

Similar Pages

Fort Myers 1 BedroomsFort Myers 2 Bedrooms
Fort Myers Apartments with PoolFort Myers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FL
Port LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winkler Safe NeighborhoodPelican Preserve
Forum

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Gulf Coast UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Hodges University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity