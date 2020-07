Amenities

1601 Nectaraine St E-7 Available 09/01/20 Gated community on Amelia Island - 1193sf, 3BR/2BA updated unit in Palms of Amelia condo. Furnished or unfurnished upstairs unit directly beside the hospital. This gorgeous unit has been updated with laminate flooring and upgraded carpet. Kitchen boasts of granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Both bathrooms have upgraded fixtures as well. Vaulted ceilings throughout. Community pool and spa. Small to medium sized dog ok with owner approval. Outside deck with storage room. On island.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4349435)