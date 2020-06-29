2590 A First Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking internet access

Listen To The Waves - Partial Ocean View Town Home! - All you need is the key!

This amazing property is located across the street from beach access 25 on First Avenue in Fernandina Beach.

Tastefully upgraded and furnished with lots of attention to detail.

The ground floor features a laundry room with washer & dryer, fully equipped kitchen,

open living room and a half bathroom. Outside the sliding doors you find a large wooden patio with

beautiful outside dining furniture.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is on the beach side, sliding door to walk out on a large wooden deck

with high end outdoor furnishings, including a large fire pit table, and partial ocean view.

The nicely remodeled bathroom separates the second bedroom, lots of closet space.

All utilities and maintenance services are included, except for electricity, internet and cable.

Small outside porch offers nice landscaping and a sitting area.

Pets are allowed for an additional $25/month per pet. No smoking property.

Driveway parking.



(RLNE5875591)