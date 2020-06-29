All apartments in Fernandina Beach
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2590 A First Avenue

2590 1st Ave · (904) 261-5571 ext. 126
Location

2590 1st Ave, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2590 A First Avenue · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Listen To The Waves - Partial Ocean View Town Home! - All you need is the key!
This amazing property is located across the street from beach access 25 on First Avenue in Fernandina Beach.
Tastefully upgraded and furnished with lots of attention to detail.
The ground floor features a laundry room with washer & dryer, fully equipped kitchen,
open living room and a half bathroom. Outside the sliding doors you find a large wooden patio with
beautiful outside dining furniture.
Upstairs, the master bedroom is on the beach side, sliding door to walk out on a large wooden deck
with high end outdoor furnishings, including a large fire pit table, and partial ocean view.
The nicely remodeled bathroom separates the second bedroom, lots of closet space.
All utilities and maintenance services are included, except for electricity, internet and cable.
Small outside porch offers nice landscaping and a sitting area.
Pets are allowed for an additional $25/month per pet. No smoking property.
Driveway parking.

(RLNE5875591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2590 A First Avenue have any available units?
2590 A First Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2590 A First Avenue have?
Some of 2590 A First Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2590 A First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2590 A First Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2590 A First Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2590 A First Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2590 A First Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2590 A First Avenue offers parking.
Does 2590 A First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2590 A First Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2590 A First Avenue have a pool?
No, 2590 A First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2590 A First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2590 A First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2590 A First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2590 A First Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2590 A First Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2590 A First Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
