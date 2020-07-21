2178 Shell Cove Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly

Walk to green way and beach - 1642 sf, 3BR/3BA recently built bungalow style home in the Shell Cove subdivision. Centrally located on Amelia Island just steps from the Green Way and short walk to the beach. Tile plank flooring throughout. Large open floor plan with upgraded kitchen. Hard surface counter tops and stainless appliances. Natural gas stove top and plenty of custom cabinets. Large family room which leads to covered back porch. Master suite features double vanity and step in shower. Guest suite up front has its own full bath. 1 car attached garage. Small pets ok with owner approval. On island.



(RLNE5342108)