2008 Hollywood Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly carport recently renovated accessible

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW!!! REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN EUSTIS - WOW!!! REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN EUSTIS

2008 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE

EUSTIS, FL 32726

Rent: $695/month

2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom

Nice large yard and freshly painted interior. It comes with a large yard, a carport and enclosed laundry room. PETS ARE WELCOME



This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.



There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $795 and administration fee of $400. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee.



This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.



(RLNE3992368)