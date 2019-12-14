All apartments in Eustis
Find more places like 2008 Hollywood Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eustis, FL
/
2008 Hollywood Ave.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

2008 Hollywood Ave.

2008 Hollywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eustis
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2008 Hollywood Avenue, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW!!! REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN EUSTIS - WOW!!! REMODELED HOME FOR RENT IN EUSTIS
2008 HOLLYWOOD AVENUE
EUSTIS, FL 32726
Rent: $695/month
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Nice large yard and freshly painted interior. It comes with a large yard, a carport and enclosed laundry room. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $795 and administration fee of $400. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE3992368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Hollywood Ave. have any available units?
2008 Hollywood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
What amenities does 2008 Hollywood Ave. have?
Some of 2008 Hollywood Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Hollywood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Hollywood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Hollywood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 Hollywood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2008 Hollywood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Hollywood Ave. offers parking.
Does 2008 Hollywood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Hollywood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Hollywood Ave. have a pool?
No, 2008 Hollywood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Hollywood Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 2008 Hollywood Ave. has accessible units.
Does 2008 Hollywood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 Hollywood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2008 Hollywood Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2008 Hollywood Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eustis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEustis Apartments with Garage
Eustis Apartments with PoolEustis Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Eustis Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLMeadow Woods, FLInverness, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLBeverly Hills, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FL
De Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach