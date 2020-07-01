All apartments in Egypt Lake-Leto
Find more places like 3433 W Kenyon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
/
3433 W Kenyon Ave
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

3433 W Kenyon Ave

3433 West Kenyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Egypt Lake-Leto
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3433 West Kenyon Avenue, Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a 3 bedroom 3 bath towhome for rent that is brand new......everything: the tile, kitchens, bath, flooring, appliances, bedrooms, deck, everything. This home as you walk in greets you with 20ft ceilings, amd a 72 inch ceiling. The home has 2 bedrooms upstairs with an oversized bathroom with a double sink. The home has a eat in kitchen and bar. The master bedroom is downstairs and has a walkin shower and walk in closet. The home is a solid block construction and has a huge loft. The home has beautiful landscaping and has a paved driveway. The home is equiped with w/d hook up . The home is decked out with hurricane windows and shutters. Every room has huge closets and ceiling fans in each room. The home also has a one car garage and a deck on the back for enjoying the Florida weather. The home has a brand new Ac, water heater, and will not last long.

call me at 813 999 0381 if you have any questions

(RLNE5164356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3433 W Kenyon Ave have any available units?
3433 W Kenyon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Egypt Lake-Leto, FL.
What amenities does 3433 W Kenyon Ave have?
Some of 3433 W Kenyon Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3433 W Kenyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3433 W Kenyon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3433 W Kenyon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3433 W Kenyon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3433 W Kenyon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3433 W Kenyon Ave offers parking.
Does 3433 W Kenyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3433 W Kenyon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3433 W Kenyon Ave have a pool?
No, 3433 W Kenyon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3433 W Kenyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 3433 W Kenyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3433 W Kenyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3433 W Kenyon Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3433 W Kenyon Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3433 W Kenyon Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxcroft Apartments
3807 Tower Rd
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL 33614

Similar Pages

Egypt Lake-Leto 1 BedroomsEgypt Lake-Leto 2 Bedrooms
Egypt Lake-Leto Apartments with GymEgypt Lake-Leto Cheap Places
Egypt Lake-Leto Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FL
Northdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa