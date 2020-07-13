/
266 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bardmoor, FL
Bardmoor South
8061 CYPRESS GARDEN COURT
8061 Cypress Gardens Court, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1736 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a beautiful, updated home in Bardmoor! Very open floorplan, the heart of this home is the huge living/dining room combination, overlooking the enclosed Florida room.
9435 Lynn Ln Apt C
9435 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.
9467 Lynn Ln Apt A
9467 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.
Chateaux De Bardmoor
8300 Bardmoor Boulevard
8300 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
995 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Seminole. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: cable and water. Is pet friendly. one pet under 30 lbs.
9562 85th Street
9562 85th Street, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1104 sqft
Bayou Club
8301 Bardmoor Blvd 109
8301 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
883 sqft
Country club living - Property Id: 318196 Come see what country club living is all about. This cozy, beautiful and quiet neighborhood is like a dream. It is a fully renovated, flawless two bedroom one bath condo.
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
988 sqft
Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of
7150 79th Street North
7150 79th Street, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Welcome to Pinellas Park , Fl , Beautiful home 3 bed 2 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Large living room -Tenant pays all utilities and in charge of lawn.
7680 92nd Street
7680 92nd Street, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
This comfortable and spacious Condo has a community pool lounge area and covered parking in a tree lined pet friendly community.
9041 Dream Way
9041 Dream Way, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
910 sqft
Quaint & Cozy 2/1 with Car Port in Largo!! Updated Kitchen Updated Bathroom Updated Flooring New interior/exterior paint Fenced in Back Yard Central Heat &Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,079
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$964
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,292
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,824
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,347
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Mill Pond
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
