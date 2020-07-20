734 Wilkie St.

Amenities
Charming Dunedin Furnished Home, just blocks to town! - Seeking your own piece of paradise in beautiful Dunedin? Look no further. This highly desired location is less than a mile from Edgewater Park and downtown Dunedin. The home boasts a fully furnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a large living room with hardwood floors, a tastefully updated kitchen and a cooled Florida room with washer & dryer provided. Out of the back double doors, you will find a large, open, fenced backyard, with a fire pit, for those cooler winter months, or a safe place for your children to play. Lawn service is included in rent, leaving you with minimal maintenance!
(RLNE5021984)