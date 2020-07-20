All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated July 23 2019 at 10:01 AM

734 Wilkie St.

734 Wilkie Street · No Longer Available
Location

734 Wilkie Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Dunedin Furnished Home, just blocks to town! - Seeking your own piece of paradise in beautiful Dunedin? Look no further. This highly desired location is less than a mile from Edgewater Park and downtown Dunedin. The home boasts a fully furnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a large living room with hardwood floors, a tastefully updated kitchen and a cooled Florida room with washer & dryer provided. Out of the back double doors, you will find a large, open, fenced backyard, with a fire pit, for those cooler winter months, or a safe place for your children to play. Lawn service is included in rent, leaving you with minimal maintenance!

(RLNE5021984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 Wilkie St. have any available units?
734 Wilkie St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 734 Wilkie St. have?
Some of 734 Wilkie St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 Wilkie St. currently offering any rent specials?
734 Wilkie St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 Wilkie St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 Wilkie St. is pet friendly.
Does 734 Wilkie St. offer parking?
No, 734 Wilkie St. does not offer parking.
Does 734 Wilkie St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 734 Wilkie St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 Wilkie St. have a pool?
No, 734 Wilkie St. does not have a pool.
Does 734 Wilkie St. have accessible units?
No, 734 Wilkie St. does not have accessible units.
Does 734 Wilkie St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 Wilkie St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 734 Wilkie St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 734 Wilkie St. does not have units with air conditioning.
