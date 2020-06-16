634 DRAKE LANE N

Amenities

Water view-does not include a dock. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle! A wonderful townhouse situated on a canal with beautiful water views! Watch the manatees, porpoises & tropical birds from 2 water view balconies! The great room ceiling soars 2 stories and features a fireplace to curl up next to! Beautifully updated Kitchen and Baths, custom built ins with coastal influences. Light & bright with floor to ceiling windows and custom designed Bahama shutters. The Master Suite is a retreat with a private balcony overlooking the water, walk in closet and beautifully updated master bath. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, wet bar, bonus room on lower level could be a third bedroom or rec room- not included in the square footage & an oversized 1 car gar with lots of storage, situated in a waterfront complex w/Gulf access. Club house, heated pool w/spa, & tennis courts. All this and walking distance to the Pinellas Trail, Honeymoon Island, Downtown Dunedin and Dunedin Golf/Country Club