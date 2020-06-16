All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 634 DRAKE LANE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
634 DRAKE LANE N
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

634 DRAKE LANE N

634 Drake Lane North · (727) 480-1890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

634 Drake Lane North, Dunedin, FL 34698
Curlew Landings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Water view-does not include a dock. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle! A wonderful townhouse situated on a canal with beautiful water views! Watch the manatees, porpoises & tropical birds from 2 water view balconies! The great room ceiling soars 2 stories and features a fireplace to curl up next to! Beautifully updated Kitchen and Baths, custom built ins with coastal influences. Light & bright with floor to ceiling windows and custom designed Bahama shutters. The Master Suite is a retreat with a private balcony overlooking the water, walk in closet and beautifully updated master bath. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, wet bar, bonus room on lower level could be a third bedroom or rec room- not included in the square footage & an oversized 1 car gar with lots of storage, situated in a waterfront complex w/Gulf access. Club house, heated pool w/spa, & tennis courts. All this and walking distance to the Pinellas Trail, Honeymoon Island, Downtown Dunedin and Dunedin Golf/Country Club

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 DRAKE LANE N have any available units?
634 DRAKE LANE N has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 634 DRAKE LANE N have?
Some of 634 DRAKE LANE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 DRAKE LANE N currently offering any rent specials?
634 DRAKE LANE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 DRAKE LANE N pet-friendly?
No, 634 DRAKE LANE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 634 DRAKE LANE N offer parking?
Yes, 634 DRAKE LANE N does offer parking.
Does 634 DRAKE LANE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 DRAKE LANE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 DRAKE LANE N have a pool?
Yes, 634 DRAKE LANE N has a pool.
Does 634 DRAKE LANE N have accessible units?
No, 634 DRAKE LANE N does not have accessible units.
Does 634 DRAKE LANE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 DRAKE LANE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 634 DRAKE LANE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 634 DRAKE LANE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 634 DRAKE LANE N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity