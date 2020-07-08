All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 620 EDGEWATER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
620 EDGEWATER DRIVE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

620 EDGEWATER DRIVE

620 Edgewater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

620 Edgewater Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
Renter changed mind! Back on the market and available now! This pristine and fully updated 2 bdrm 2 bath condo rests on the Gulf w/ water views overlooking the pool. Features new appliances, granite counters, new energy efficient windows, water softener, hot water recovery system, smart thermostat, a Ring front door camera, walk-in cedar lined closets, new closet doors, interior paint, and plantation shutters, and 3 storage closets. The bedrooms are now beautifully tiled. This luxury 55+ community offers amenities including heated pool, waters edge benches (enjoy million $ sunsets), bike and kayak racks, shuffle board, 2 fishing piers, outside gas grills w/ tiki hut covered tables. The Clubhouse offers a gorgeous grand reception hall with 180 degree water views, soaring wood planked ceilings and outside seating area for your party/gathering needs, fitness, indoor ping pong, pool, poker table and monthly group activities. Edgewater Arms is a few blocks from the ever popular Main St in Downtown Dunedin. Enjoy leisurely walks through the friendly surroundings of this charming seaside town while dining, shopping or browsing your way through regular street festivals. Just a quick drive to Dunedin Causeway, Honeymoon Island, Clearwater Beach, Pinellas Trail and the Toronto Blue Jays spring training stadium. 12 month lease preferred but will consider a 7 month lease @ 2600. Like new living room set including sofa, love seat, sofa chair, side table, coffee table and entertainment center available for purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 EDGEWATER DRIVE have any available units?
620 EDGEWATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 620 EDGEWATER DRIVE have?
Some of 620 EDGEWATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 EDGEWATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
620 EDGEWATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 EDGEWATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 620 EDGEWATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 620 EDGEWATER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 620 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 620 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 EDGEWATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 EDGEWATER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 620 EDGEWATER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 620 EDGEWATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 620 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 620 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 EDGEWATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 EDGEWATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 EDGEWATER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg