620 EDGEWATER DRIVE

Renter changed mind! Back on the market and available now! This pristine and fully updated 2 bdrm 2 bath condo rests on the Gulf w/ water views overlooking the pool. Features new appliances, granite counters, new energy efficient windows, water softener, hot water recovery system, smart thermostat, a Ring front door camera, walk-in cedar lined closets, new closet doors, interior paint, and plantation shutters, and 3 storage closets. The bedrooms are now beautifully tiled. This luxury 55+ community offers amenities including heated pool, waters edge benches (enjoy million $ sunsets), bike and kayak racks, shuffle board, 2 fishing piers, outside gas grills w/ tiki hut covered tables. The Clubhouse offers a gorgeous grand reception hall with 180 degree water views, soaring wood planked ceilings and outside seating area for your party/gathering needs, fitness, indoor ping pong, pool, poker table and monthly group activities. Edgewater Arms is a few blocks from the ever popular Main St in Downtown Dunedin. Enjoy leisurely walks through the friendly surroundings of this charming seaside town while dining, shopping or browsing your way through regular street festivals. Just a quick drive to Dunedin Causeway, Honeymoon Island, Clearwater Beach, Pinellas Trail and the Toronto Blue Jays spring training stadium. 12 month lease preferred but will consider a 7 month lease @ 2600. Like new living room set including sofa, love seat, sofa chair, side table, coffee table and entertainment center available for purchase.