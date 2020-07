Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included pool ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool

Beautifully furnished 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo. Waterfront complex on the Dunedin Causeway. Spectacular water views with a waterside pool. Condo has all linens and a full kitchen. All utilities included. Available April 1st through December 31st for $1,700 per month. 3-month minimum required. All short-term rentals are subject to a 13% sales/tourist tax. Elevator building. This is a non-smoking residence. An additional fee for use of boat slip and lift.