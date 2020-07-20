2733 MCNAIR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Hurry for this one, Fabulous Neighborhood, Home has separate Mother in Law Suite withy small Kitchenette with separate entry and large master suite also on first floor. 2.5 Baths on first floor and full bath with two bedroom upstairs. Pool service and lawn care included in lease. Office could be 5th bedroom. Pets with owners approval only. All room measurements are approximate. Screen Pool, fence yard what else you need. Call agent for showing. First last and security preferred. Home available August 1st 2019