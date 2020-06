Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

The waterfront home you've been looking for! Unfurnished yearly only-Full 180 degree water view, small lawn space on the Bay, open floor plan, newer kitchen, super clean, huge bedrooms, Big tandem garage area (perfect for you boat or jet ski storage). One small dog considered; no smoking. All of this on Dunedin Causeway, just a short walk to Frenchy's, Publix, shops and more! 1 block to Pinellas Trail, 4 blocks to Causeway beach! Lawn care included.