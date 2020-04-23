2329 Beverly Dr

Amenities

Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1 Car garage villa located in the Forest Lakes 55+ community in Oldsmar. This home features an open floor plan with a living/dining combo, vaulted ceilings ,sky light in the kitchen, and ceiling fans. The kitchen includes wood cabinets, refrigerator, flat-top stove and dishwasher. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the en suite bath has a shower stall. Inside laundry with full size washer and dryer. There is a screened porch off the living space. Community offers a swimming pool, racquetball court, basketball court, tennis courts, playground, and picnic/barbecue shelters overlooking the beautiful lake/dock. Close to Airport, Hospitals and Shopping Malls. Cable, lawn, water, trash and sewer included on the rent. 1 Pet allowed up to 35lbs. Available Now.