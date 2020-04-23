All apartments in Dunedin
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:35 AM

2329 Beverly Dr

2329 Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2329 Beverly Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1 Car garage villa located in the Forest Lakes 55+ community in Oldsmar. This home features an open floor plan with a living/dining combo, vaulted ceilings ,sky light in the kitchen, and ceiling fans. The kitchen includes wood cabinets, refrigerator, flat-top stove and dishwasher. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the en suite bath has a shower stall. Inside laundry with full size washer and dryer. There is a screened porch off the living space. Community offers a swimming pool, racquetball court, basketball court, tennis courts, playground, and picnic/barbecue shelters overlooking the beautiful lake/dock. Close to Airport, Hospitals and Shopping Malls. Cable, lawn, water, trash and sewer included on the rent. 1 Pet allowed up to 35lbs. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 Beverly Dr have any available units?
2329 Beverly Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 2329 Beverly Dr have?
Some of 2329 Beverly Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 Beverly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Beverly Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 Beverly Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2329 Beverly Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2329 Beverly Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2329 Beverly Dr offers parking.
Does 2329 Beverly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2329 Beverly Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 Beverly Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2329 Beverly Dr has a pool.
Does 2329 Beverly Dr have accessible units?
No, 2329 Beverly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 Beverly Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 Beverly Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2329 Beverly Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2329 Beverly Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

