2004 YALE AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry garage air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Experience all that lovely Dunedin has to offer, right outside your front door. This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located Just steps away from The Dunedin Golf Club, The Community Center, The Art Center, The Pinellas Trail and mere minutes to Downtown Dunedin and Honeymoon Island.

Inside this classic Dunedin charmer, you will find gorgeous terrazzo floors, an inviting floor plan, and spacious bedrooms. The kitchen includes eat-in dining, while sliding glass doors open to an air-conditioned Florida room to enjoy your morning coffee. Huge fenced backyard, new paint throughout, one car garage equipped with a laundry-room and bonus second .75 bath!