All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 2004 YALE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
2004 YALE AVENUE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:55 AM

2004 YALE AVENUE

2004 Yale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2004 Yale Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Experience all that lovely Dunedin has to offer, right outside your front door. This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home is located Just steps away from The Dunedin Golf Club, The Community Center, The Art Center, The Pinellas Trail and mere minutes to Downtown Dunedin and Honeymoon Island.
Inside this classic Dunedin charmer, you will find gorgeous terrazzo floors, an inviting floor plan, and spacious bedrooms. The kitchen includes eat-in dining, while sliding glass doors open to an air-conditioned Florida room to enjoy your morning coffee. Huge fenced backyard, new paint throughout, one car garage equipped with a laundry-room and bonus second .75 bath!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 YALE AVENUE have any available units?
2004 YALE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 2004 YALE AVENUE have?
Some of 2004 YALE AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 YALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2004 YALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 YALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2004 YALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 2004 YALE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2004 YALE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2004 YALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 YALE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 YALE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2004 YALE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2004 YALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2004 YALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 YALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 YALE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 YALE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2004 YALE AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg