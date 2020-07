Amenities

parking pool range refrigerator

Located in the heart of Dunedin 10 minutes from downtown Dunedin. 15 minutes from the intercoastal water way and beaches. Great shopping world class dining, schools and hospital close by. Great neighborhood with community pool right across the street. Sorry no pets allowed on this one. This won't last call today and make your appointment to see this home.