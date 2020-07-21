1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S

Amenities

This clean, sunny single-story 3BR/2BA corner villa sits in Delightful Dunedin. It's located on a quiet street in a non-flood zone. Unit offers 1200SqFt of living space that includes: remodeled eat-in kitchen w/newer sink-microwave-dishwasher & garbage disposal, vaulted living room ceiling w/sliding doors to rear porch/Florida Room, master bedroom w/walk-in closet & private bath w/low step-in shower, two smaller bedrooms w/large closets, enclosed L-shaped porch w/screens & adjustable windows, private outdoor courtyard by entryway, plus a carport footsteps away w/additional guest parking. Other features include: ceiling fans in all rooms, new central A/C system (2018), newer bathroom vanities-sinks-toilets & showerheads, newer washer & dryer, newer carpet & ceramic flooring, recessed lighting, plus cable connections for TV & internet. Community amenities include a storage unit plus a gated pool across the street. Property is located near the post office, grocery stores, banks & 10 minutes from Honeymoon Island. It's also a short drive from the Historic Downtown District with it's unique shops, top rated restaurants & countless activities. Looking to rent to someone who is responsible, clean, and able to pay rent on time. 1 small pet OK. Unit available for 1 year lease starting Oct 1st. Tenant responsible for electric, water & rental insurance. First month' s rent & security deposit due upon execution of lease/last month's rent will be pro-rated. Background & Credit checks performed/references required.