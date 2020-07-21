All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:34 PM

1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S

1599 Amberlea Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1599 Amberlea Drive South, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
This clean, sunny single-story 3BR/2BA corner villa sits in Delightful Dunedin. It's located on a quiet street in a non-flood zone. Unit offers 1200SqFt of living space that includes: remodeled eat-in kitchen w/newer sink-microwave-dishwasher & garbage disposal, vaulted living room ceiling w/sliding doors to rear porch/Florida Room, master bedroom w/walk-in closet & private bath w/low step-in shower, two smaller bedrooms w/large closets, enclosed L-shaped porch w/screens & adjustable windows, private outdoor courtyard by entryway, plus a carport footsteps away w/additional guest parking. Other features include: ceiling fans in all rooms, new central A/C system (2018), newer bathroom vanities-sinks-toilets & showerheads, newer washer & dryer, newer carpet & ceramic flooring, recessed lighting, plus cable connections for TV & internet. Community amenities include a storage unit plus a gated pool across the street. Property is located near the post office, grocery stores, banks & 10 minutes from Honeymoon Island. It's also a short drive from the Historic Downtown District with it's unique shops, top rated restaurants & countless activities. Looking to rent to someone who is responsible, clean, and able to pay rent on time. 1 small pet OK. Unit available for 1 year lease starting Oct 1st. Tenant responsible for electric, water & rental insurance. First month' s rent & security deposit due upon execution of lease/last month's rent will be pro-rated. Background & Credit checks performed/references required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S have any available units?
1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S have?
Some of 1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S is pet friendly.
Does 1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S offer parking?
Yes, 1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S offers parking.
Does 1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S have a pool?
Yes, 1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S has a pool.
Does 1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1599 AMBERLEA DRIVE S has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDunedin 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg