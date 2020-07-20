1521 San Roy Drive

Amenities

Located in a prime location just 1 mile from downtown Dunedin and extremely close to Honeymoon Island, this beautiful property is sure to delight any buyer. Two large bedrooms are split floor plan each with their own bathroom. The first bedroom has a remodeled ensuite bathroom with access to the laundry facilities in garage. The second bedroom has a large walk in closet and access to a newer remodeled bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub! In the spacious kitchen the appliances are all newer, and the dining table is located in this large area. NEW windows throughout the house. AC was replaced in 2016, newer water heater and updated electrical panel. New wood fence encloses the whole yard. This home, in this location is sure to sell fast to make your appointment to view today!



