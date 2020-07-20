All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 1521 San Roy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
1521 San Roy Drive
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

1521 San Roy Drive

1521 San Roy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1521 San Roy Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in a prime location just 1 mile from downtown Dunedin and extremely close to Honeymoon Island, this beautiful property is sure to delight any buyer. Two large bedrooms are split floor plan each with their own bathroom. The first bedroom has a remodeled ensuite bathroom with access to the laundry facilities in garage. The second bedroom has a large walk in closet and access to a newer remodeled bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub! In the spacious kitchen the appliances are all newer, and the dining table is located in this large area. NEW windows throughout the house. AC was replaced in 2016, newer water heater and updated electrical panel. New wood fence encloses the whole yard. This home, in this location is sure to sell fast to make your appointment to view today!

Listing Courtesy Of RE/MAX ACTION FIRST OF FLORIDA

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 San Roy Drive have any available units?
1521 San Roy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1521 San Roy Drive have?
Some of 1521 San Roy Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 San Roy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1521 San Roy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 San Roy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 San Roy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1521 San Roy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1521 San Roy Drive offers parking.
Does 1521 San Roy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 San Roy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 San Roy Drive have a pool?
No, 1521 San Roy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1521 San Roy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1521 San Roy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 San Roy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 San Roy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 San Roy Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1521 San Roy Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg