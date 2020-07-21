1510 BEECHWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home is what you've been searching for! Sleek tile and wood style flooring are found throughout this home. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, modern, pristine cabinets and plenty of storage. Adjacent to the kitchen is a nice breakfast nook with a classy light fixture. The bedrooms are spacious with large windows to let in lots of natural light creating an inviting space to relax at the end of the day. The bathrooms feature granite counters, a tiled shower in one and a bath/shower combo in the other. In the fenced backyard, you will find a screened patio, perfect for relaxing with friends and family. If this is your dream home, apply online today.