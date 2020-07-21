All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 1510 BEECHWOOD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
1510 BEECHWOOD COURT
Last updated July 23 2019 at 2:54 PM

1510 BEECHWOOD COURT

1510 Beechwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1510 Beechwood Court, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home is what you've been searching for! Sleek tile and wood style flooring are found throughout this home. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, modern, pristine cabinets and plenty of storage. Adjacent to the kitchen is a nice breakfast nook with a classy light fixture. The bedrooms are spacious with large windows to let in lots of natural light creating an inviting space to relax at the end of the day. The bathrooms feature granite counters, a tiled shower in one and a bath/shower combo in the other. In the fenced backyard, you will find a screened patio, perfect for relaxing with friends and family. If this is your dream home, apply online today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 BEECHWOOD COURT have any available units?
1510 BEECHWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1510 BEECHWOOD COURT have?
Some of 1510 BEECHWOOD COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 BEECHWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1510 BEECHWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 BEECHWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1510 BEECHWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1510 BEECHWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1510 BEECHWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 1510 BEECHWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 BEECHWOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 BEECHWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 1510 BEECHWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1510 BEECHWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 1510 BEECHWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 BEECHWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 BEECHWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 BEECHWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 BEECHWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDunedin 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg