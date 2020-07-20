All apartments in Dunedin
1397 OVERCASH DRIVE

1397 Overcash Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1397 Overcash Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful! Clean! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage with Fenced, Private Backyard on Quiet Street in Sought after Dunedin Neighborhood! Enter Leaded Glass Door Entry! Hand scraped Wood Flooring! Kitchen Upgrades Include Stainless Steel Appliances! Master Bathroom has been Updated with New Vanity, Granite Countertops and Undermount Sink! Walk In Shower Newly Tiled! Desirable Split Bedroom Plan! Master Bedroom has Walk In Closet! Window Coverings! Ceiling Fans! Washer and Dryer! Utility Sink in Garage! Covered Lanai with Ceiling Fan! Lush Tropical Landscaping! Outdoor Storage Shed! Rent Includes Lawn Cutting! Great Location! Short Distance to Dunedin Causeway and Honeymoon Island! Historic Downtown Dunedin! Shopping at Westfield Mall! Must See Inside to Appreciate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1397 OVERCASH DRIVE have any available units?
1397 OVERCASH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 1397 OVERCASH DRIVE have?
Some of 1397 OVERCASH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1397 OVERCASH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1397 OVERCASH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1397 OVERCASH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1397 OVERCASH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1397 OVERCASH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1397 OVERCASH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1397 OVERCASH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1397 OVERCASH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1397 OVERCASH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1397 OVERCASH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1397 OVERCASH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1397 OVERCASH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1397 OVERCASH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1397 OVERCASH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1397 OVERCASH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1397 OVERCASH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
