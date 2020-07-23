290 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sweetwater, FL
1 of 5
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 20
1 of 28
1 of 8
1 of 24
1 of 8
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 23
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 35
1 of 62
1 of 41
1 of 29
1 of 17
1 of 27
1 of 29
1 of 41
1 of 57
1 of 36
Sweetwater has played a central role in a piece of obscure and mostly forgotten Florida history. Few remember that in its early development years, Sweetwater was the chosen community for a famous group of retired circus performers who came to be known as the "Royal Russian Midgets of Sweetwater."
In 1941, after having traveled the world, the group chose the quiet and tranquil area of Sweetwater to settle down and call home. They built nine scaled-down houses in Sweetwater, the last of which survived until the 1970s. Today, Sweetwater is a bustling community close to Miami. Because of its easy access to shopping, entertainment, and education options, it is considered one of the top places to live in in Miami-Dade County. See more
Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Sweetwater offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.
There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.
If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Sweetwater, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.
Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.