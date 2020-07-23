AL
/
FL
/
sweetwater
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:32 AM

290 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sweetwater, FL

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Sweetwater offers a variety of choices and price points.... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Groves
10899 Sw 4th St, Miami, F
10899 Southwest 4th Street, Sweetwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,745
607 sqft
Single bedroom unit for short-term lease in Miami-Dade, walking distance from FIU main campus.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Sweetwater Groves
11378 W Flagler St
11378 West Flagler Street, Sweetwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Nicely remodeled unit at 1st floor, 1 parking space in front of the unit. Washer and dryer inside the unit, washer and dryer, in a great location.
Results within 1 mile of Sweetwater
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
325 Units Available
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,762
788 sqft
Palmera features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and a host of amenities and interior features.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
$
31 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,665
832 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
9 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,744
858 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
$
7 Units Available
International Gardens
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
579 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
$
14 Units Available
University Park
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9460 Fontainebleau Blvd
9460 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION GREAT UNIT 1 bedroom 1 bath . Centrally located FONTAINBLEAU area . tile floors throughout . Clean ! ready to move in Great living room with ample closets . 1 assigned parking Community pool . Laundry room .

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Fontainbleau East
9310 Fontainebleau Blvd
9310 Fontainebleau Boulevard, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Beautiful 2 beds, 1 bath unit. Tile floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen with new cabinets. Balcony facing garden and tennis court. Enjoy many amenities. Call for more details. Easy to show.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
230 NW 109th Ave
230 NW 109th Ave, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
RENTAL OPTION FOR A YEAR AND ALSO QUARTERLY/SEASONAL ROOM ****FOR A STUDENT ONLY***, TO SHARE IN A CONDO TOWNHOUSE 2 FLOOR BRAND NEW IN THE BEST PLACE , CENTURY PARK WEST NEXT TO FLAGLER AND FIU.
Results within 5 miles of Sweetwater
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
$
46 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,513
759 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
41 Units Available
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
761 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and keyless door locks. Community highlights include a business center, courtyard and gym. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Near Doral Plaza for convenient shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
47 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,665
816 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
18 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
904 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
28 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,616
746 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
$
55 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,654
828 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
25 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,396
686 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
$
24 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,735
830 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
$
12 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
845 sqft
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 11:01 PM
23 Units Available
Brownsville
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,940
779 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
16 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,559
750 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
182 Units Available
West Miami
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,715
657 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
18 Units Available
West Miami
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,653
783 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
15 Units Available
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,735
792 sqft
Introducing Mirador at Doral by Windsor, the remedy to modern city living. Life at Mirador is about breathing room.
City Guide for Sweetwater, FL

Sweetwater has played a central role in a piece of obscure and mostly forgotten Florida history. Few remember that in its early development years, Sweetwater was the chosen community for a famous group of retired circus performers who came to be known as the "Royal Russian Midgets of Sweetwater."

In 1941, after having traveled the world, the group chose the quiet and tranquil area of Sweetwater to settle down and call home. They built nine scaled-down houses in Sweetwater, the last of which survived until the 1970s. Today, Sweetwater is a bustling community close to Miami. Because of its easy access to shopping, entertainment, and education options, it is considered one of the top places to live in in Miami-Dade County. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Sweetwater, FL

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Sweetwater offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Sweetwater, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

Similar Pages

Sweetwater 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSweetwater 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSweetwater 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSweetwater Apartments with BalconiesSweetwater Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSweetwater Apartments with ParkingSweetwater Apartments with Washer-DryersSweetwater Dog Friendly ApartmentsSweetwater Pet Friendly ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FLWest Miami, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLSurfside, FLMiami Lakes, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLBal Harbour, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLWest Park, FLPrinceton, FLGoulds, FLWestchester, FLPinecrest, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College