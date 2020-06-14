/
1 bedroom apartments
252 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kendale Lakes, FL
Bird Road Farmsites
4 Units Available
Atlantico at Miramar
12121 SW 43rd St, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,635
801 sqft
An urban lifestyle community with nearby walking trails. On-site playground, bark park, and resort-style pools. Interiors offer granite countertops, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and farm sinks. Minutes from area shops.
Kendale Lakes
1 Unit Available
14525 N Kendall Dr
14525 Southwest 88th Street, Kendale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT AT PROMENADE AT KENDALE LAKES, TILE THRU OUT WITH EASY ACCESS TO PARKING. ONE ASSIGNED AND SECOND CAR TO BE PARKED ON GUEST.
Results within 1 mile of Kendale Lakes
$
The Crossings
12 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,327
759 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Kendale Lakes West
5 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,586
764 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
$
The Crossings
22 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
843 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
7 Units Available
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,186
576 sqft
Sunset Way invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sunset Way provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Miami.
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
645 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
8255 SW 152 AVE E-40
8255 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
796 sqft
Remarks: APARTAMENT TOTALLY REMODELED INCLUDING CERAMIC TILES NEW WASHER AND DRYER IN SIDE THE APARTMENT NEW KITCHENGABINETS COUNTERS AND FXTURES THIS CONDOMINIUM HAS TWO POOLS AND GYM AVAILABLE FOR OWNERS AND TENANTS THE CONDOMINIUM HAS A PROYECT
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9060 SW 125th Ave C2
9060 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Sought out Kenland Condo apartment for rent close to numerous shopping centers and major roads. Well qualified tenants just 1st and security deposit to move in. Renters insurance must be kept and maintained during all times of the lease.
University Park
1 Unit Available
3901 SW 112th Ave
3901 Southwest 112th Avenue, University Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
558 sqft
Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath, full remodeled, brand new kitchen, great location! Walking distance to Winn dixie, Home depot, Publix, close to mayor highway, friendly community.
Southern Estates
1 Unit Available
3420 SW 125th Ct
3420 Southwest 125th Court, Tamiami, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Cozy efficiency in a great location close to Bird Rd and Turnpike. This efficiency has a private entrance and is detached from the main house. This is a lovely home for a single person. It does not have a separate bedroom.
Kenland
1 Unit Available
8830 SW 123rd Ct
8830 Southwest 123rd Court, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Beautiful, impeccable condo sitting on a second floor of the desirable gated community of Kenland Bend.
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9022 SW 123 rd Court
9022 Southwest 123rd Court, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
One bedroom one bath located in Kinland Point Condo, washer and dyer in unit, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Apartment available March 1, 2020, 24 hours notice to show. Please contact listing agent for appointment.
Kenland
1 Unit Available
9030 SW 125th Ave
9030 Southwest 125th Avenue, The Crossings, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2nd Floor Condo, 980 sq.ft., 1 Bed / 2 Bath, Fully Tiled, Nice and Clean Unit with Washer/Dryer Inside. See Photos! Ample Terrace with Storage Room. Front Door to Unit is Across Elevator. Minutes from FL Turnpike & Kendall Drive Dr.
Kendale Lakes West
1 Unit Available
7425 SW 152nd Ave
7425 Southwest 152nd Avenue, Kendall West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
Impeccable Spacious 1 bedroom on the first floor completely remodeled! Parking is right in front of the home, and because its a corner unit you have extra windows and no neighbors on one side.
Results within 5 miles of Kendale Lakes
30 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
779 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
$
Fontainbleau East
25 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,326
686 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
$
Fontainebleau Park West
56 Units Available
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,516
759 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
$
Sunset West
15 Units Available
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,449
780 sqft
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Three Lakes
32 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,286
724 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
$
Fontainbleau East
32 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
904 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Lago Mar
11 Units Available
Sunset Gardens Apartments
7400 SW 107th Ave, Kendall, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
760 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments with access to dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, pool, and gym. Units are recently renovated and include in-unit laundry and appliances. Near Kendall Indian Hammocks Park.
