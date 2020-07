Amenities

dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan hot tub fireplace

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Spanish style one of a kind spectacular home located in the best gated community in Dr. Phillips. Home features 5 bedrooms with master bedroom in the first floor. Master suite is spectacular with unique features. Master suite bathroom has a spacious spa shower Kitchen is beautiful and spacious cabinets with a breakfast nook. Pool has a fountain and spa. Yard is beautiful with some fruit trees. Come take a tour and make an offer this house won't last. Landlord is very motivated!



For rental will include home warranty no worry about maintainance.