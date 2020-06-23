All apartments in Doctor Phillips
8556 Vía Bella Notte

Location

8556 via Bella Notte, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful townhouse in the prestigious Vizcaya, Dr. Phillips, a guard-gated community 24/7 in Dr. Phillips. Comfortable and luxurious townhome with ideal open floor plan. The living/dining room make up shared space accentuated by tray ceiling, crown molding. The spacious kitchen is designed with 42-inch wooden cabinets, ample space for cooking and entertainment and breakfast nook. The back patio for year-round outdoor living offers a covered lanai perfect for entertaining and privacy. All three bedrooms are on the second floor. The master suite bath with dual sink vanity, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and a large walk-in closet. The a/c unit was replaced recently. The community has a clubhouse, pool and gym. Just minutes away from renowned Sand Lake Restaurant Row, The Orlando Eye, Disney Springs, Universal Studios, airport, shopping malls and theme parks. Low maintenance, no need to worry about the lawn maintenance since it's included in the HOA. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8556 Vía Bella Notte have any available units?
8556 Vía Bella Notte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8556 Vía Bella Notte have?
Some of 8556 Vía Bella Notte's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8556 Vía Bella Notte currently offering any rent specials?
8556 Vía Bella Notte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8556 Vía Bella Notte pet-friendly?
Yes, 8556 Vía Bella Notte is pet friendly.
Does 8556 Vía Bella Notte offer parking?
No, 8556 Vía Bella Notte does not offer parking.
Does 8556 Vía Bella Notte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8556 Vía Bella Notte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8556 Vía Bella Notte have a pool?
Yes, 8556 Vía Bella Notte has a pool.
Does 8556 Vía Bella Notte have accessible units?
No, 8556 Vía Bella Notte does not have accessible units.
Does 8556 Vía Bella Notte have units with dishwashers?
No, 8556 Vía Bella Notte does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8556 Vía Bella Notte have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8556 Vía Bella Notte has units with air conditioning.
