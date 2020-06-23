8556 Vía Bella Notte

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful townhouse in the prestigious Vizcaya, Dr. Phillips, a guard-gated community 24/7 in Dr. Phillips. Comfortable and luxurious townhome with ideal open floor plan. The living/dining room make up shared space accentuated by tray ceiling, crown molding. The spacious kitchen is designed with 42-inch wooden cabinets, ample space for cooking and entertainment and breakfast nook. The back patio for year-round outdoor living offers a covered lanai perfect for entertaining and privacy. All three bedrooms are on the second floor. The master suite bath with dual sink vanity, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and a large walk-in closet. The a/c unit was replaced recently. The community has a clubhouse, pool and gym. Just minutes away from renowned Sand Lake Restaurant Row, The Orlando Eye, Disney Springs, Universal Studios, airport, shopping malls and theme parks. Low maintenance, no need to worry about the lawn maintenance since it's included in the HOA. Available for immediate occupancy.



Listing Courtesy Of PREMIER SOTHEBYS INT'L REALTY

Call or Text ‭(844) 326-7613‬

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.