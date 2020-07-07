All apartments in Doctor Phillips
8508 GIOVANA COURT

Location

8508 Giovanna Court, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to luxury living in the sought-after (live guard) gated community of Vizcaya and one of the best quality lease properties avaiable. A few of the upgraded finishes include engineered wood floors, porcelein tile, solid wood cabinetry and granite counters and venetian plaster wall finishes. The pictures truly understate the quality. And, the screen enclosed pool and covered porch offer a relaxing place for a morning cup of coffee or your private and tranquile retreat after a long day's work. You will be proud to call this property home and to entertain friends and family. Come see for yourself!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8508 GIOVANA COURT have any available units?
8508 GIOVANA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8508 GIOVANA COURT have?
Some of 8508 GIOVANA COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8508 GIOVANA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8508 GIOVANA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8508 GIOVANA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8508 GIOVANA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8508 GIOVANA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8508 GIOVANA COURT offers parking.
Does 8508 GIOVANA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8508 GIOVANA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8508 GIOVANA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8508 GIOVANA COURT has a pool.
Does 8508 GIOVANA COURT have accessible units?
No, 8508 GIOVANA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8508 GIOVANA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8508 GIOVANA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8508 GIOVANA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8508 GIOVANA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

