8508 GIOVANA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to luxury living in the sought-after (live guard) gated community of Vizcaya and one of the best quality lease properties avaiable. A few of the upgraded finishes include engineered wood floors, porcelein tile, solid wood cabinetry and granite counters and venetian plaster wall finishes. The pictures truly understate the quality. And, the screen enclosed pool and covered porch offer a relaxing place for a morning cup of coffee or your private and tranquile retreat after a long day's work. You will be proud to call this property home and to entertain friends and family. Come see for yourself!!