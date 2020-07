Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Vacant. Beautifully decorated 4 bedroom, 2 story home in guarded and gated Dr. Phillips community called Vizcaya. This furnished home features a gorgeous chefs kitchen with an island. Very comfortable living room with gas fireplace. Master bedroom and bath on first floor. Second floor features 3 large bedrooms and one full bath. Off the living room, you will find a triple sliding glass door that leads to your relaxing screened in pool. Call today for your own private showing!