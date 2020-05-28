All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Find more places like 8244 Via Vivaldi.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doctor Phillips, FL
/
8244 Via Vivaldi
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

8244 Via Vivaldi

8244 via Vivaldi · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Doctor Phillips
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8244 via Vivaldi, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage at Bella Notte at Vizcaya gate attended community. - Description: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or email to Joe Hawash at joe.hawash3@gmail.com or eliza.hawash@gmail.com the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.
3 bedroom + 2.5 bath, 2 Car Garage at Bella Notte at Vizcaya .Low maintenance lifestyle plus unbeatable convenience of Dr. Phillips location in the privacy of manned gate, is now available in a thoughtfully designed townhouse with backyard privacy, upstairs bedrooms. , appliances. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer. All bedrooms are carpeted. Community pool & club. Centrally located with easy access to I-4, SR 535, near area tourist attractions. Schools, shopping and restaurants.

Directions: From Sand Lake Rd south on The Esplanade through Vizcaya manned gate (present RE & driver's license). 1st right to Via Napoli, left on Via Bella Notte, 2nd right on Via Vivaldi. #8244 on the left.

(RLNE4351495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8244 Via Vivaldi have any available units?
8244 Via Vivaldi doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8244 Via Vivaldi have?
Some of 8244 Via Vivaldi's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8244 Via Vivaldi currently offering any rent specials?
8244 Via Vivaldi is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8244 Via Vivaldi pet-friendly?
Yes, 8244 Via Vivaldi is pet friendly.
Does 8244 Via Vivaldi offer parking?
Yes, 8244 Via Vivaldi offers parking.
Does 8244 Via Vivaldi have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8244 Via Vivaldi offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8244 Via Vivaldi have a pool?
Yes, 8244 Via Vivaldi has a pool.
Does 8244 Via Vivaldi have accessible units?
No, 8244 Via Vivaldi does not have accessible units.
Does 8244 Via Vivaldi have units with dishwashers?
No, 8244 Via Vivaldi does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8244 Via Vivaldi have units with air conditioning?
No, 8244 Via Vivaldi does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road
Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Doctor Phillips 1 BedroomsDoctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms
Doctor Phillips 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDoctor Phillips Pet Friendly Places
Doctor Phillips Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLDavenport, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL
Mount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College