Doctor Phillips, FL
8140 CARAWAY DRIVE
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:53 AM

8140 CARAWAY DRIVE

8140 Caraway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8140 Caraway Drive, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819
Sand Lake Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss out on this gorgeously renovated home! Inside, you’ll find stunning vinyl plank flooring, and plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes granite countertops, white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, ample storage, and lots of space to cook and entertain. Make your way into the bathrooms to find granite countertops and rich cabinetry. You'll love the long and spacious outdoor covered patio to cook out and relax in the evenings. Make this home yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8140 CARAWAY DRIVE have any available units?
8140 CARAWAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8140 CARAWAY DRIVE have?
Some of 8140 CARAWAY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8140 CARAWAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8140 CARAWAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8140 CARAWAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8140 CARAWAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8140 CARAWAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8140 CARAWAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8140 CARAWAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8140 CARAWAY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8140 CARAWAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8140 CARAWAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8140 CARAWAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8140 CARAWAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8140 CARAWAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8140 CARAWAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8140 CARAWAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8140 CARAWAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

