Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Dr. Phillip Location! Beautiful Home with 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. 24 Hours Guard Gate community of Vizcaya. Ceramic title and wood floor through out first floor of the house. Granite countertop with all appliances included. Just a minutes from shopping, supermarket, hospital, and dining with most popular restaurants right on Sand Lake Road. Very convenient location and very easy access to I-4. Lawn care are included in the rent.