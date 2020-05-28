7876 Sugar View Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Sanctuary at Bay Hill, Dr. Phillips, 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Garage - Gated condo community in Dr. Phillips. Second floor unit with one car garage. Split floor plan with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Granite countertops in kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances. Screened-in porch with peaceful views of conservation area behind. Community has a pool, tennis court and onsite community management office. Washer/dryer included. Ready for move-in.



Rental requirements:

- Monthly household income 3x the rent amount

- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant per household

- History of timely rent/mortgage payments for past two years

- No previous evictions

- No pending bankruptcies

- One pet limit. Cat or small dog only. 30 lbs. limit. $500 pet deposit (refundable).



(RLNE5338195)