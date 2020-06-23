All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Home
/
Doctor Phillips, FL
/
7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE
Last updated June 7 2019 at 11:31 AM

7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE

7829 Sugar Bend Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7829 Sugar Bend Dr, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This Newly Renovated, Spacious 3/2 Condo in the heart of Dr. Phillips comes with brand new flooring and a 1-car attached garage. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms and Washer and Dryer. Spacious kitchen features Wood cabinetry, Granite counter tops, tiled back splash, eat-in area and a breakfast bar. Large great room with sliding glass doors that lead to the screened in patio which overlooks the Dr.Phillip's YMCA Sports fields. No backyard neighbors. Come home to a very well-maintained, gated community with beautiful lush landscaping. Enjoy all of the amenities The Sanctuary has to offer you including a community pool/spa, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis, basketball courts, 2 playgrounds and more. Only minuted from the famed Restaurant Row, Dr Phillips YMCA, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Bay Hill golf course....plus "A" rated schools. Call today and view today! Don't let this one get away! Available on July 01, 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have any available units?
7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have?
Some of 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
