7829 SUGAR BEND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

This Newly Renovated, Spacious 3/2 Condo in the heart of Dr. Phillips comes with brand new flooring and a 1-car attached garage. Great open floor plan with split bedrooms and Washer and Dryer. Spacious kitchen features Wood cabinetry, Granite counter tops, tiled back splash, eat-in area and a breakfast bar. Large great room with sliding glass doors that lead to the screened in patio which overlooks the Dr.Phillip's YMCA Sports fields. No backyard neighbors. Come home to a very well-maintained, gated community with beautiful lush landscaping. Enjoy all of the amenities The Sanctuary has to offer you including a community pool/spa, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis, basketball courts, 2 playgrounds and more. Only minuted from the famed Restaurant Row, Dr Phillips YMCA, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Bay Hill golf course....plus "A" rated schools. Call today and view today! Don't let this one get away! Available on July 01, 2019