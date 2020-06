Amenities

This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the beautiful neighborhood of Dr. Phillips! The home is very spacious with more than enough closet space in each bedroom. The large, enclosed patio area is perfect for entertaining family and friends throughout the year! Large backyard, and lawn care is INCLUDED! You’re only minutes away from Restaurant Row, International Drive, and theme park attractions (Disney World, Universal Orlando)! Don't let this home pass you by!