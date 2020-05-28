7550 HINSON STREET

Amenities

This exclusive, very secure property is located in the heart of Dr. Phillips in guard gated high rise community of "Bay View Reserve". Located on the 9th floor this property boasts fantastic views of Spring Lake and the surrounding area from it three private balconies. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, this property is huge with 2650 total square feet. Under the building parking, tennis courts, basketball, gym, sauna, pool, 24/7 security in the lobby. If you are looking for quality and secure living look no further, call today for a tour.