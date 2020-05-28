All apartments in Doctor Phillips
7550 HINSON STREET
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:01 PM

7550 HINSON STREET

7550 Hinson Street · (407) 694-5843
Location

7550 Hinson Street, Doctor Phillips, FL 32819

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9-C · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
lobby
sauna
tennis court
This exclusive, very secure property is located in the heart of Dr. Phillips in guard gated high rise community of "Bay View Reserve". Located on the 9th floor this property boasts fantastic views of Spring Lake and the surrounding area from it three private balconies. 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, this property is huge with 2650 total square feet. Under the building parking, tennis courts, basketball, gym, sauna, pool, 24/7 security in the lobby. If you are looking for quality and secure living look no further, call today for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7550 HINSON STREET have any available units?
7550 HINSON STREET has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7550 HINSON STREET have?
Some of 7550 HINSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7550 HINSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7550 HINSON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7550 HINSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7550 HINSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 7550 HINSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7550 HINSON STREET does offer parking.
Does 7550 HINSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7550 HINSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7550 HINSON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7550 HINSON STREET has a pool.
Does 7550 HINSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 7550 HINSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7550 HINSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7550 HINSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7550 HINSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7550 HINSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
