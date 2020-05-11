661 Gulliver Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

3 bed/ 1 bath home ready to move in.



Call, text, or email me for a viewing. 407-373-4366 ONLY SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE 7 AM TO 7:30 PM .CONTACT: (407) 602-1029 Property: #1026040 for instructions. For application questions text/call/email:



Kendrick Laboy (407) 373-4366 / kendrick@nationalrealestate.com



Qualifications:



NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS



CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY



NO LANDLORD DEBT



NO UTILITY DEBT



INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,525).



WE ACCEPT PETS WITH A $250 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE AND $25 PER MONTH PER PET.MAXIMUM OF 2 PETS. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS PERMITTED.



WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.



No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.



We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.



National Real Estate



210 N Bumby Ave Suite B



Orlando FL 32803

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.