Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:55 PM

661 Gulliver Avenue

661 Gulliver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

661 Gulliver Avenue, Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 bed/ 1 bath home ready to move in.

Call, text, or email me for a viewing. 407-373-4366 ONLY SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE 7 AM TO 7:30 PM .CONTACT: (407) 602-1029 Property: #1026040 for instructions. For application questions text/call/email:

Kendrick Laboy (407) 373-4366 / kendrick@nationalrealestate.com

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS

CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY

NO LANDLORD DEBT

NO UTILITY DEBT

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,525).

WE ACCEPT PETS WITH A $250 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE AND $25 PER MONTH PER PET.MAXIMUM OF 2 PETS. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS PERMITTED.

WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.

National Real Estate

210 N Bumby Ave Suite B

Orlando FL 32803
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 Gulliver Avenue have any available units?
661 Gulliver Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 661 Gulliver Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
661 Gulliver Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 Gulliver Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 661 Gulliver Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 661 Gulliver Avenue offer parking?
No, 661 Gulliver Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 661 Gulliver Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 661 Gulliver Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 Gulliver Avenue have a pool?
No, 661 Gulliver Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 661 Gulliver Avenue have accessible units?
No, 661 Gulliver Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 661 Gulliver Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 661 Gulliver Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 661 Gulliver Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 661 Gulliver Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

