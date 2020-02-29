All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1196 GALGANO AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1196 GALGANO AVENUE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:33 PM

1196 GALGANO AVENUE

1196 Galgano Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1196 Galgano Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cozy home is one of a kind! It boasts tile and carpet floors, stylish lighting, high ceilings, and more. The inviting kitchen offers coordinating appliances and wood cabinets. The welcoming living room has an open floorplan and wide windows. Behind the home is a screened patio, great for entertaining and cooking out. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1196 GALGANO AVENUE have any available units?
1196 GALGANO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1196 GALGANO AVENUE have?
Some of 1196 GALGANO AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1196 GALGANO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1196 GALGANO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1196 GALGANO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1196 GALGANO AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 1196 GALGANO AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1196 GALGANO AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1196 GALGANO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1196 GALGANO AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1196 GALGANO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1196 GALGANO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1196 GALGANO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1196 GALGANO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1196 GALGANO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1196 GALGANO AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1196 GALGANO AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1196 GALGANO AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College