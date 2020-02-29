1196 GALGANO AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This cozy home is one of a kind! It boasts tile and carpet floors, stylish lighting, high ceilings, and more. The inviting kitchen offers coordinating appliances and wood cabinets. The welcoming living room has an open floorplan and wide windows. Behind the home is a screened patio, great for entertaining and cooking out. Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.