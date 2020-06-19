Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Whenever anyone enters the Secret Garden they can't believe that this hideaway is located in the heart of Daytona Beach just a stone's throw from the ocean.



Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath home. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, glass backsplash. Spacious master bathroom with spa bathroom - oversize marble shower, soaker tub, towel warmer. Travertine floors throughout, double-sided fireplace, vaulted ceiling with skylights. Both guest bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms with lots of built-in storage. Indoor laundry room with washer/drier. Bonus office/craft room with double Murphy bed and laundry.



The property is completely walled in, with a beautiful brick driveway and 2 car garage. Lots of fruit trees, a lovely garden, birds, and butterflies. Located in the beautiful Seabreeze Historic District, in a neighborhood of mainly owner occupied homes. Walk across the street to the beach!



Mother-in-law apartment also available for additional rent. No application fee. We screen at our expense for prior evictions and criminal activity.



