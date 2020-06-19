All apartments in Daytona Beach
Daytona Beach, FL
The Secret Garden
The Secret Garden

910 North Grandview Avenue · (386) 275-9942
Location

910 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118
East Daytona

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $3500 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Whenever anyone enters the Secret Garden they can't believe that this hideaway is located in the heart of Daytona Beach just a stone's throw from the ocean.

Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath home. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, glass backsplash. Spacious master bathroom with spa bathroom - oversize marble shower, soaker tub, towel warmer. Travertine floors throughout, double-sided fireplace, vaulted ceiling with skylights. Both guest bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms with lots of built-in storage. Indoor laundry room with washer/drier. Bonus office/craft room with double Murphy bed and laundry.

The property is completely walled in, with a beautiful brick driveway and 2 car garage. Lots of fruit trees, a lovely garden, birds, and butterflies. Located in the beautiful Seabreeze Historic District, in a neighborhood of mainly owner occupied homes. Walk across the street to the beach!

Mother-in-law apartment also available for additional rent. No application fee. We screen at our expense for prior evictions and criminal activity.

(RLNE5755301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Secret Garden have any available units?
The Secret Garden has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Secret Garden have?
Some of The Secret Garden's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Secret Garden currently offering any rent specials?
The Secret Garden isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Secret Garden pet-friendly?
Yes, The Secret Garden is pet friendly.
Does The Secret Garden offer parking?
Yes, The Secret Garden does offer parking.
Does The Secret Garden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Secret Garden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Secret Garden have a pool?
No, The Secret Garden does not have a pool.
Does The Secret Garden have accessible units?
No, The Secret Garden does not have accessible units.
Does The Secret Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Secret Garden has units with dishwashers.
Does The Secret Garden have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Secret Garden has units with air conditioning.
