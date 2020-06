Amenities

dishwasher parking gym pool pool table sauna

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table sauna

Well appointed short term rental (min 4 mo). Beautifully furnished with everything you will need for your next stay in Daytona Beach. The view from this penthouse floor is amazing. Just some of the great amenities are: pool, billiards room, library, men's and women's separate workout rooms complete with saunas and steam rooms. As a bonus there is a wonderful fishing dock or just a great place to sit and relax while watching our beautiful sunsets. This unit also comes with underground secured parking. This is a NO PET building.