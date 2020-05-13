912 N Grandview Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Secret Garden Studio Across From The Beach - Property Id: 265914



For rent by owner. Charming, private furnished studio with exposed brick, new kitchen in the Seabreeze District of Daytona compound. Private laundry room. Rent includes electric, water, laundry, pest control.



Located a block from the ocean, across from the Hard Rock Hotel.



We screen for prior evictions and criminal activity Please call or text for an appointment.

No Pets Allowed



