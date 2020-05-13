All apartments in Daytona Beach
912 N Grandview Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

912 N Grandview Ave

912 North Grandview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

912 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118
East Daytona

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Secret Garden Studio Across From The Beach - Property Id: 265914

For rent by owner. Charming, private furnished studio with exposed brick, new kitchen in the Seabreeze District of Daytona compound. Private laundry room. Rent includes electric, water, laundry, pest control.

Located a block from the ocean, across from the Hard Rock Hotel.

We screen for prior evictions and criminal activity Please call or text for an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265914
Property Id 265914

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5720974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 N Grandview Ave have any available units?
912 N Grandview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Daytona Beach, FL.
What amenities does 912 N Grandview Ave have?
Some of 912 N Grandview Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 N Grandview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
912 N Grandview Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 N Grandview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 912 N Grandview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach.
Does 912 N Grandview Ave offer parking?
No, 912 N Grandview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 912 N Grandview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 N Grandview Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 N Grandview Ave have a pool?
No, 912 N Grandview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 912 N Grandview Ave have accessible units?
No, 912 N Grandview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 912 N Grandview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 N Grandview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 N Grandview Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 N Grandview Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
