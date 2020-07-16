All apartments in Daytona Beach
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

814 Harrington St.

814 Harrington Street · (386) 677-7678
Location

814 Harrington Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 814 Harrington St. · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 961 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
2 Bd / 1 Ba Home on a large lot in Daytona Beach - This 2 Bd / 1 Ba home is located in the heart of Daytona Beach! Minutes from everything, inside this home you will find easy to clean floors though out (No Carpet), new kitchen cabinets, ceiling fan in the dinner area, slider doors to you large back yard and new window blinds. For added convenience you have a 1 car carport and a drive way that can hold multiple cars! Pets are allowed. Breed restrictions & and Non Refundable pet fee apply. Washer and Dryer hook ups. $350 administration fee. Call to schedule a viewing Today or Apply on-line @ www.WeRentDaytona.com

(RLNE5582657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Harrington St. have any available units?
814 Harrington St. has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 814 Harrington St. have?
Some of 814 Harrington St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Harrington St. currently offering any rent specials?
814 Harrington St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Harrington St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 Harrington St. is pet friendly.
Does 814 Harrington St. offer parking?
Yes, 814 Harrington St. offers parking.
Does 814 Harrington St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Harrington St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Harrington St. have a pool?
No, 814 Harrington St. does not have a pool.
Does 814 Harrington St. have accessible units?
No, 814 Harrington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Harrington St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Harrington St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Harrington St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 Harrington St. does not have units with air conditioning.
