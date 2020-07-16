814 Harrington St.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

2 Bd / 1 Ba Home on a large lot in Daytona Beach - This 2 Bd / 1 Ba home is located in the heart of Daytona Beach! Minutes from everything, inside this home you will find easy to clean floors though out (No Carpet), new kitchen cabinets, ceiling fan in the dinner area, slider doors to you large back yard and new window blinds. For added convenience you have a 1 car carport and a drive way that can hold multiple cars! Pets are allowed. Breed restrictions & and Non Refundable pet fee apply. Washer and Dryer hook ups. $350 administration fee. Call to schedule a viewing Today or Apply on-line @ www.WeRentDaytona.com



(RLNE5582657)