191 White Fawn Dr.

2/2 Condo for rent in Daytona Beach - This corner condominium offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom bathrooms and is located in the lovely Deerwood Community. The floor plan is split, making it perfect for a family or roommates. The master bedroom is generously sized with an ensuite bath. The unit has washer and dryer in the unit inside the screened porch. Water, sewer, trash, and pest control are included in the rental amount. The unit has fresh new paint and flooring throughout. The community pool is available for tenant use. This condo is conveniently located close to the mall, shops, restaurants, bus lines, and the highway. Inquire today, it won't last long! $150.00 administration fee. Call Anthony with Oceans Luxury Realty 386-255-8585.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5936218)