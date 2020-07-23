All apartments in Daytona Beach
191 White Fawn Dr.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

191 White Fawn Dr.

191 White Fawn Drive · (386) 255-8585
Location

191 White Fawn Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 191 White Fawn Dr. · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
2/2 Condo for rent in Daytona Beach - This corner condominium offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom bathrooms and is located in the lovely Deerwood Community. The floor plan is split, making it perfect for a family or roommates. The master bedroom is generously sized with an ensuite bath. The unit has washer and dryer in the unit inside the screened porch. Water, sewer, trash, and pest control are included in the rental amount. The unit has fresh new paint and flooring throughout. The community pool is available for tenant use. This condo is conveniently located close to the mall, shops, restaurants, bus lines, and the highway. Inquire today, it won't last long! $150.00 administration fee. Call Anthony with Oceans Luxury Realty 386-255-8585.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 White Fawn Dr. have any available units?
191 White Fawn Dr. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 191 White Fawn Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
191 White Fawn Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 White Fawn Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 191 White Fawn Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach.
Does 191 White Fawn Dr. offer parking?
No, 191 White Fawn Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 191 White Fawn Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 191 White Fawn Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 White Fawn Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 191 White Fawn Dr. has a pool.
Does 191 White Fawn Dr. have accessible units?
No, 191 White Fawn Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 191 White Fawn Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 White Fawn Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 191 White Fawn Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 White Fawn Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
