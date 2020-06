Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious 3/2 duplex unit close to everything and beachside! Only .5 miles to Winn-dixie, .3 miles to Beach Plaza. This wonderful home features soaring ceilings, huge living room with brick fireplace, new flooring and a beautifully landscaped yard. Plenty of offstreet parking and friendly neighbors. Sorry, no pets. 1 year lease with option to renew. Water, sewer, trash, lawn care and pest control included in rent.