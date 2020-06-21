113 Botefuhr Avenue

Amenities
Beachside Efficiency - Property Id: 293505
Steps from the beach, close to shopping, restaurants! Efficiency apartment available in single family home. Off street parking. Prefer single career or school minded individuals, as this is my family home , respectful people only, not a party house. Brand new everything. No pets
$850 all utilities included. 1st, last and security deposit $500
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293505
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5833679)