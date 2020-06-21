All apartments in Daytona Beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

113 Botefuhr Avenue

113 Botefuhr Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

113 Botefuhr Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
parking
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Beachside Efficiency - Property Id: 293505

Steps from the beach, close to shopping, restaurants! Efficiency apartment available in single family home. Off street parking. Prefer single career or school minded individuals, as this is my family home , respectful people only, not a party house. Brand new everything. No pets
$850 all utilities included. 1st, last and security deposit $500
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293505
Property Id 293505

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5833679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Botefuhr Avenue have any available units?
113 Botefuhr Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Daytona Beach, FL.
What amenities does 113 Botefuhr Avenue have?
Some of 113 Botefuhr Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Botefuhr Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
113 Botefuhr Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Botefuhr Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 113 Botefuhr Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daytona Beach.
Does 113 Botefuhr Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 113 Botefuhr Avenue does offer parking.
Does 113 Botefuhr Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Botefuhr Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Botefuhr Avenue have a pool?
No, 113 Botefuhr Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 113 Botefuhr Avenue have accessible units?
No, 113 Botefuhr Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Botefuhr Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Botefuhr Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Botefuhr Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Botefuhr Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
