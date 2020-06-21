113 Botefuhr Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher all utils included parking microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Steps from the beach, close to shopping, restaurants! Efficiency apartment available in single family home. Off street parking. Prefer single career or school minded individuals, as this is my family home , respectful people only, not a party house. Brand new everything. No pets

$850 all utilities included. 1st, last and security deposit $500

No Pets Allowed



