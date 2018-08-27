All apartments in Davenport
Find more places like 1360 DAVENPORT BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davenport, FL
/
1360 DAVENPORT BLVD
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:50 PM

1360 DAVENPORT BLVD

1360 Davenport Blvd · (407) 360-0994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davenport
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1360 Davenport Blvd, Davenport, FL 33837

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
cable included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
immediate Move in! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhomes with a one car garage and lanai and Two color schemes to chose from (White&Gray or Brown&Beige)
First floor; All Tile with Granite tops, backsplash, stainless steal appliance, Huge pantry, Dining, living and Half bathroom. First floor gives you access to 1 car garage and lanai area.
2nd Floor has all the bedrooms 2 full bathrooms, washer dryer and your walk in master closet.
Releases and brand new units available.
Wifi Cable included, pest control, maintenance, air filters

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 DAVENPORT BLVD have any available units?
1360 DAVENPORT BLVD has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1360 DAVENPORT BLVD have?
Some of 1360 DAVENPORT BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 DAVENPORT BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1360 DAVENPORT BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 DAVENPORT BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1360 DAVENPORT BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davenport.
Does 1360 DAVENPORT BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1360 DAVENPORT BLVD does offer parking.
Does 1360 DAVENPORT BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1360 DAVENPORT BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 DAVENPORT BLVD have a pool?
No, 1360 DAVENPORT BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1360 DAVENPORT BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1360 DAVENPORT BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 DAVENPORT BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1360 DAVENPORT BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1360 DAVENPORT BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1360 DAVENPORT BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1360 DAVENPORT BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd
Davenport, FL 33896
Artisan Living Bella Citta
1205 South Venice Blvd
Davenport, FL 33897
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd
Davenport, FL 33896

Similar Pages

Davenport 1 BedroomsDavenport 2 Bedrooms
Davenport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDavenport Apartments with Balcony
Davenport Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLHighland City, FLFern Park, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FL
DeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLLoughman, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins CollegeSeminole State College of Florida
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity