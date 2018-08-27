1360 DAVENPORT BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher cable included garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

immediate Move in! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhomes with a one car garage and lanai and Two color schemes to chose from (White&Gray or Brown&Beige)

First floor; All Tile with Granite tops, backsplash, stainless steal appliance, Huge pantry, Dining, living and Half bathroom. First floor gives you access to 1 car garage and lanai area.

2nd Floor has all the bedrooms 2 full bathrooms, washer dryer and your walk in master closet.

Releases and brand new units available.

Wifi Cable included, pest control, maintenance, air filters