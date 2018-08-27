1360 DAVENPORT BLVD

Amenities
immediate Move in! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhomes with a one car garage and lanai and Two color schemes to chose from (White&Gray or Brown&Beige)
First floor; All Tile with Granite tops, backsplash, stainless steal appliance, Huge pantry, Dining, living and Half bathroom. First floor gives you access to 1 car garage and lanai area.
2nd Floor has all the bedrooms 2 full bathrooms, washer dryer and your walk in master closet.
Releases and brand new units available.
Wifi Cable included, pest control, maintenance, air filters