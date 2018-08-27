1010 Andalusia Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Wow, What a spacious totally renovated 2 story pool home! Pool and lawn care included in rent. Screened in lanai with your private pool and spa and serene views of the pond. Fresh interior paint. Newly painted pool deck with lots of room to entertain. Brand new carpets. Brand new vinyl planking flooring! Master bedroom on the first floor. An ensuite or second master is upstairs. Huge loft area perfect for media or games room. Appliances included are a range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. Gated community! Playground and outside recreational area! There is a washer and dryer for the convenience item for the tenant. Pool Heater was installed less than 2 years ago and is fully functional as a convenience item to the tenant. You have to see this property! Centrally located to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, and more~ Close to Disney.