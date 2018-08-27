All apartments in Davenport
Davenport, FL
1010 Andalusia Loop
Last updated March 24 2020

1010 Andalusia Loop

1010 Andalusia Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Andalusia Loop, Davenport, FL 33837

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Wow, What a spacious totally renovated 2 story pool home! Pool and lawn care included in rent. Screened in lanai with your private pool and spa and serene views of the pond. Fresh interior paint. Newly painted pool deck with lots of room to entertain. Brand new carpets. Brand new vinyl planking flooring! Master bedroom on the first floor. An ensuite or second master is upstairs. Huge loft area perfect for media or games room. Appliances included are a range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher. Gated community! Playground and outside recreational area! There is a washer and dryer for the convenience item for the tenant. Pool Heater was installed less than 2 years ago and is fully functional as a convenience item to the tenant. You have to see this property! Centrally located to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, and more~ Close to Disney.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Andalusia Loop have any available units?
1010 Andalusia Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davenport, FL.
What amenities does 1010 Andalusia Loop have?
Some of 1010 Andalusia Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Andalusia Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Andalusia Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Andalusia Loop pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Andalusia Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davenport.
Does 1010 Andalusia Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Andalusia Loop offers parking.
Does 1010 Andalusia Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Andalusia Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Andalusia Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1010 Andalusia Loop has a pool.
Does 1010 Andalusia Loop have accessible units?
No, 1010 Andalusia Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Andalusia Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Andalusia Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Andalusia Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1010 Andalusia Loop has units with air conditioning.
