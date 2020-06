Amenities

Beautiful 3/2 single family home located in Cutler Bay, quiet street in Cutler Creek neighborhood. The home sits on an 4,664 sf corner lot. Features open kitchen with wood cabinetry, washer and dryer. Master bedroom with access to the yard and en-suite bathroom. Title flooring throughout. Location , Location , very close to express way, close to Cuttler Bay shopping malls. Peaceful and tranquil area. EASY TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT !