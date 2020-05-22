All apartments in Coral Springs
Coral Springs, FL
11685 W Atlantic Blvd
11685 W Atlantic Blvd

11685 West Atlantic Boulevard · (954) 809-9779
Location

11685 West Atlantic Boulevard, Coral Springs, FL 33071

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 923 · Avail. now

$1,825

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
tennis court
If renting in Coral Springs in your thing, then this place is for you!! Very Rare Rental opportunity in Palms Point,
Very spacious, Beautifully remodeled 2nd floor unit in the highly sought after Palms Point Community. Split
bedroom, Granite counter-tops in kitchen. Large walk in closets, Roman tub and much more! Full clubhouse
amenities include full fitness room, indoor basketball court, billiard/club room, tennis courts, children playground,
and it is in a great school district. First Come, First Serve !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11685 W Atlantic Blvd have any available units?
11685 W Atlantic Blvd has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11685 W Atlantic Blvd have?
Some of 11685 W Atlantic Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11685 W Atlantic Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11685 W Atlantic Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11685 W Atlantic Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 11685 W Atlantic Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Springs.
Does 11685 W Atlantic Blvd offer parking?
No, 11685 W Atlantic Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 11685 W Atlantic Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11685 W Atlantic Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11685 W Atlantic Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 11685 W Atlantic Blvd has a pool.
Does 11685 W Atlantic Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11685 W Atlantic Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11685 W Atlantic Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11685 W Atlantic Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 11685 W Atlantic Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 11685 W Atlantic Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
