11685 W Atlantic Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool pool table tennis court

If renting in Coral Springs in your thing, then this place is for you!! Very Rare Rental opportunity in Palms Point,

Very spacious, Beautifully remodeled 2nd floor unit in the highly sought after Palms Point Community. Split

bedroom, Granite counter-tops in kitchen. Large walk in closets, Roman tub and much more! Full clubhouse

amenities include full fitness room, indoor basketball court, billiard/club room, tennis courts, children playground,

and it is in a great school district. First Come, First Serve !!