Spacious townhome with 1 car garage in popular Phase V on the canal. Neutral colors throughout. Accordion shutters for full storm coverage. Master bedroom has spacious walk-in closet and dressing area. Located in one of the best school districts in Broward County - A nice, quiet community. Easy access to I-75, I-595, Port Everglades, FLL airport, shopping center with grocery, restaurants and banking.