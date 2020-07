Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Furnished or Unfurnished 3 Level Townhome With Bedroom On Each Floor. Fantastic Updated Kitchen With Newer Stainless Appliances and Granite Counter Tops, Wood Cabinets And Tile Back Splash. Detached One Car Garage, Assigned One Parking Space. Community Boasts Resort Style Community Pool, Tennis Courts And Picnic Areas, Picturesque Paths And Tree Lined Streets And Lakes, All located In The Heart Of Naples In One Of Naples Most Desired School Zones.