Collier County, FL
65 Emerald Woods DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

65 Emerald Woods DR

65 Emerald Woods Drive · (239) 292-3110
Location

65 Emerald Woods Drive, Collier County, FL 34108

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit E4 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
media room
Book Your Vacation Now! Welcome to Your Winter Vacation to the best Location! This retreat is located on the first floor and has been tastefully decorated with new furnishings and accessories. Emerald Woods is nested in the Pine Ridge Estates area, Vanderbilt Beach drive and Tamiami Trail N., within walking distance across to groceries, most popular Mercato Plaza by its restaurants, movie theater, coffee shops and more entertainment and shopping. In the other corner form Pavillion Plaza with more "to do" and Just one mile from Vanderbilt Beach and short drive to Waterside Shops, Famous 5TH Avenue and 3RD Street in Downtown. Two bedrooms with two baths. One covered parking assigned and plenty of gusts spots. Book it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Emerald Woods DR have any available units?
65 Emerald Woods DR has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 65 Emerald Woods DR have?
Some of 65 Emerald Woods DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Emerald Woods DR currently offering any rent specials?
65 Emerald Woods DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Emerald Woods DR pet-friendly?
No, 65 Emerald Woods DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collier County.
Does 65 Emerald Woods DR offer parking?
Yes, 65 Emerald Woods DR offers parking.
Does 65 Emerald Woods DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 Emerald Woods DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Emerald Woods DR have a pool?
No, 65 Emerald Woods DR does not have a pool.
Does 65 Emerald Woods DR have accessible units?
No, 65 Emerald Woods DR does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Emerald Woods DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Emerald Woods DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Emerald Woods DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Emerald Woods DR does not have units with air conditioning.
