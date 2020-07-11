65 Emerald Woods DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking media room

Book Your Vacation Now! Welcome to Your Winter Vacation to the best Location! This retreat is located on the first floor and has been tastefully decorated with new furnishings and accessories. Emerald Woods is nested in the Pine Ridge Estates area, Vanderbilt Beach drive and Tamiami Trail N., within walking distance across to groceries, most popular Mercato Plaza by its restaurants, movie theater, coffee shops and more entertainment and shopping. In the other corner form Pavillion Plaza with more "to do" and Just one mile from Vanderbilt Beach and short drive to Waterside Shops, Famous 5TH Avenue and 3RD Street in Downtown. Two bedrooms with two baths. One covered parking assigned and plenty of gusts spots. Book it today!